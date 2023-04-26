'Overwhelming' response as 6,000 visit Powys for Wonderwool Wales

The audience at the Sheep Walk fashion parade.

The award-winning show, which celebrates all that’s great about Welsh wool and natural fibres, was held at the Royal Welsh Showground, in Builth Wells, and included more than 230 exhibitors.

Many described the 17th show as the best yet and several first-time exhibitors pledged to return next year following buoyant sales over the two days.

The annual festival brings together people and businesses with a passion for Welsh wool and its versatility as a material for creative crafts, designer clothes, home furnishings and more.

Graham Thorner from Mid Wales Willow making one of the popular willow dragonflies

Exhibits of sheep, goats, raw and hand dyed fibres, yarn for knitting and crochet, embellishments, equipment, dyes and books could be found alongside superb examples of finished textile art, craft, clothing and home furnishings.

A new, short documentary, highlighting the forgotten potential of wool in textiles and the industry’s urgent need for sustainable solutions, was well received on its Wales premier at the event.

A special exhibition of map wall hangings, depicting seven different places around the UK, was a popular feature. It was the first and last chance to see all the wall hangings, which celebrate the combined creativity of more than 180 knitters, together in one place

The exhibition was co-ordinated by Sue Howell, who founded the Knit Your Town Project in response to the immense amount of interest shown in a knitted map of Llandysul, exhibited at Wonderwool Wales 2017.

Many visitors grabbed the chance to attend the ever-popular Woolschool workshops to learn or perfect their skills with help from an expert, while the Sheep Walk fashion parades of garments made by exhibitors attracted packed audiences.

Wonderwool Wales director Chrissie Menzies said: "We were overwhelmed with the number of visitors on Saturday – the show was really buzzing."

Sarah Stacey of Hedgehog Equipment spinning at Wonderwool Wales

"There has been so much lovely feedback, with both visitors and exhibitors saying that Wonderwool Wales is the best and only show to go to now.

“They also commented on what a friendly show it is, having a wonderful atmosphere and nothing but positive vibes, and how happy and helpful our lovely stewards are.”

Wendy and Graham Thorner, who run Mid Wales Willow, near Llanidloes, exhibited for the first time at Wonderwool Wales and their willow dragonflies and baskets were very popular with visitors.

“The show was right up there with the best we have done,” said Wendy.