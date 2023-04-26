Annabel Hemingbrough, with Hollie and Alex Whittles of Purple Frog Systems.

The college is a finalist in the Trailblazer category for innovation, which includes the creation of a replica hospital ward for health courses, a new centre for renewable technology training and the delivery of regional HGV ‘bootcamps’.

And the Young Business Person nomination for star apprentice Annabel Hemingbrough, submitted jointly with her employer Purple Frog Systems, has also made it to the shortlist.

Telford College principal Graham Guest said: “Annabel was an absolute star. She was totally committed to her course, achieved Distinctions across every single element of her studies, and was named our Apprentice of the Year.”

Since then, Annabel has committed to continuing her professional development by signing up for a Degree Apprenticeship in Digital Marketing.

Hollie Whittles, director of Purple Frog Systems, added: “I’m so pleased that Annabel is a finalist – it is very well deserved.

"We cannot remember life before Annabel, she takes care of all aspects of our digital marketing and runs our social media accounts across all platforms.

“She has helped us to demonstrate the faces behind our business, our story, our values and ethics and why it’s a great place to work which ultimate helps us to grow and attract talent.”

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, congratulated the ‘extraordinary adaptability, innovation and success’ of this year’s finalists.

“Once again, we have been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries, including very strong interest in our new categories. Shortlisting each of them down to a final four was a really tough task for our independent judging panel.”

Teams of judges will be visiting each of the finalists at their premises during May to make their final decision.