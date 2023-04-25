Notification Settings

Dawley's new Tesco Express 'progressing well' says council

By David Tooley

Work is "progressing well" to create a new Tesco Express store in Dawley, says the council.

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council
Telford & Wrekin Council agreed a deal to bring Tesco Express to Dawley High Street in October and work to split the former Co-op store into three new units is now nearing completion.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Work is progressing well at the former Co-op in Dawley to create a new Tesco Express store.

"Works to split the property into three new units is nearing completion."

Tesco Express will lease a 'significant part' of the former Co-op store and conversion works are due to finish shortly before Tesco then starts the shop fit-out.

The council added: "We’re also pleased to confirm that Dawley Supplies will be taking occupation of the other unit facing onto the High Street.

"Watch this space for updates as the Tesco Express store starts to take shape."

The council added that Tesco will be advertising vacancies at the store online in the coming weeks, which can be viewed and applied for through tesco-careers.com









