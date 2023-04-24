Aico forms partnership to support wellbeing in workplace

Laura,centre, with the team at Aico

Laura Butler, Lifestyle Intervention Consultant and founder of Wellbe, visited Aico’s headquarters in Oswestry to introduce colleagues to Hub and the benefits it provides.

She founded The Wellbe Hub during the pandemic to empower businesses to make wellness content accessible to employees, anytime and anywhere.

She said: “I am delighted to be working with Aico who already have a strong approach to wellbeing and are known for their progressive people strategy.

"I look forward to supporting the Aico team across all areas of wellbeing and making a positive difference to the people and the business”.

Every month, users will receive an email with the latest content available from the Wellbe Hub, in a variety of different formats to ensure there is something for everyone. Colleagues will be able to provide feedback on the features of the Wellbe Hub through regular surveys, creating a more bespoke and tailored experience.

Lily Ellis, Sustainability Lead at Aico, said: “The Wellbeing of colleagues has always been a key aspect of our Sustainability Programme at Aico, understanding the importance of supporting our workforce in a variety of ways.