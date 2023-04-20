Telford MP's visit highlights Freyssinet involvement with HS2

Freyssinet Managing Director Pascal Mercier, Lucy Allan MP and Freyssinet Project Manager Maria Sanchez-Sanchez.

The team at Freyssinet Limited were able to present the latest construction techniques and innovations being deployed on one of the biggest infrastructure construction projects in the world.

Freyssinet’s involvement in HS2 includes the delivery of post-tensioning services for major bridges, the development of a prestressing training centre, the construction of a new precast factory facility and manufacturing of precast beams, the supply of bridge bearings and several structure slides including Marston box, which was pushed into position over the M42 at Christmas.

During the visit, Ms. Allan was given a comprehensive presentation of company and its objectives to act for the environment by reducing its carbon impact, invest in the growth of a diverse and skilled workforce, and engage with communities in Shropshire and throughout the UK.

She said: “I am grateful to Freyssinet for the invitation to visit their premises and meet with staff and learn more about the business.

"Visiting local employers is a key part of my job as Telford’s MP and helps me to engage with the issues and opportunities faced by businesses.

"Telford has a proud engineering history and businesses like Freyssinet continue in our great local tradition of innovation.

"The new station quarter redevelopment will drive investment in this area and create the conditions for more advanced businesses to set up premises at the heart of our town.”

Freyssinet Managing Director Pascal Mercier said: "We were honoured to host Lucy.

"Our goal is to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients, and we believe that technological innovation, people development and sustainable practices are key to achieving this.