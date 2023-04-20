Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Strong start for Rentokil Initial

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Pest control and hygiene group Rentokil Initial enjoyed a strong start to its 2023 financial year.

COPYRIGHT - EXPRESS & STAR/ ED BAGNALL 12/8/2010 Business feature on Rentokil Initial Business Centre on Castlegate Way, Dudley.
COPYRIGHT - EXPRESS & STAR/ ED BAGNALL 12/8/2010 Business feature on Rentokil Initial Business Centre on Castlegate Way, Dudley.

In the first quarter of the year revenue was up 64.5 per cent to £1.24 billion.

The group, which has a shared services site at Castlegate Business Park, Dudley, said the performance hadbeen underpinned by resilient demand and effective pricing, which has continued to offset inflationary pressures.

The pest control business delivered organic revenue growth of 6.4 per cent and the hygiene and wellbeing business was up 5.5 per cent.

The group completed 15 additional bolt-on acquisitions in the first quarter - 12 in pest control and three in hygiene and wellbeing

Chief executive Andy Ransom said he was delighted with the performance staff delivered in the quarter.

He said it demonstrated the resilience of its growth model.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News