Strong start for Rentokil Initial

In the first quarter of the year revenue was up 64.5 per cent to £1.24 billion.

The group, which has a shared services site at Castlegate Business Park, Dudley, said the performance hadbeen underpinned by resilient demand and effective pricing, which has continued to offset inflationary pressures.

The pest control business delivered organic revenue growth of 6.4 per cent and the hygiene and wellbeing business was up 5.5 per cent.

The group completed 15 additional bolt-on acquisitions in the first quarter - 12 in pest control and three in hygiene and wellbeing

Chief executive Andy Ransom said he was delighted with the performance staff delivered in the quarter.