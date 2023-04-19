Notification Settings

Union's pledge to support workers hit by 'devastating' closure of Shrewsbury aerospace manufacturer

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyBusiness

A union says it will be 'unrelenting' in its efforts to support workers impacted by the planned closure of an aerospace manufacturer.

Radius Aerospace in Shrewsbury

More than 100 jobs are set to be impacted after Radius Aerospace revealed plans to close its base at Shrewsbury’s famous Sentinel Works in the next year.

The Whitchurch Road facility, which employs 120 people, is set to be closed down by April 2024, with the company's Sheffield site remaining open.

Workers at the site have entered a 45-day period of collective consultation, with bosses saying the Radius team will 'continue to communicate and provide frequent updates to our stakeholders'.

And Unite regional coordinating officer Andy Taylor said: “This is devastating news for Radius’ Shrewbury workforce and Unite will be offering maximum support to our members at this difficult time.

“We will be scrutinising Radius’ plans and demanding that less damaging options are properly considered.

“Radius can be certain that Unite will be unrelenting in making sure the best interests of our members are represented as we enter consultations.”

Company bosses said the decision had come as a result of 'declining financial performance' at the Shrewsbury facility.

Kevan Donohoe, president of Radius Aerospace Europe, said: "For the last few years, the Radius Shrewsbury plant has experienced declining financial performance due to the significant changes in our industry as a result of the Covid pandemic, the reduction in the overall order book with key customers and their products, and more recently increased energy costs for the operation of the facility.

"Over the past three years, we have taken actions to adapt to this change in the market with our product offering, processes, and right sizing of the business to meet current demand.

"Unfortunately, despite these actions we have not been able to sufficiently improve the profitability of the site to ensure it remains a viable going concern.

"Due to this unfortunate position, we have come to the difficult decision to propose the closure of the Radius Shrewsbury, Whitchurch Road facility, with final operations completing by April 19, 2024."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

