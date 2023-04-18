Telford award winners LyfBar make great strides with charity's support

LyfBar owners Alex Archibald and Bethany Tomlinson recently won the accolade for Young Entrepreneurs of The Year at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) West Midlands awards.

And the pair say the success of LyfBar is in part down to the support and guidance provided by the Shropshire Youth Support Trust.

SYST provided LyfBar – based in Lawley – with funding and a business mentor, which played a crucial role in helping the business get off the ground.

It meant Alex and Bethany were able to turn their business idea – a bar which provides customers with delicious and nutritious snacks made of natural ingredients – into a reality.

Alex said: “The SYST has been key to the journey so far.

"I approached them before I started my business and, with a lack of people to go to within the area, I found (Chief Executive) Richard Nuttall enormously helpful.

"Building relationships with the right people is essential and he helped me connect with like-minded and well situated people within the area. I believe strongly in the ethos of SYST and I hope to see them grow to their full potential.”

The company’s products are designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and are suitable for people with a wide range of dietary requirements.They are based Unit B, Cadman Court, Lawley Drive, Overdale.

A spokesperson for SYST said: "LyfBar’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its owners, Alex Archibald and Bethany Tomlinson.