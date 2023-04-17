'Sad day' as M&Co set for closures in Oswestry and Newport

M&Co stores will all be closed by the end of the month

The clothing retailer is shutting all of its stores this spring after being taken over by was bought by AK Retail after being put into administration.

However, the deal did not include the stores and the shop in Oswestry is now set to close on Saturday, with M&Co Newport due to close on Thursday.

The Welshpool branch was closed last week while the store in Bridgnorth will also be shutting.

Staff at M&Co Oswestry confirmed: "We officially close our doors on April 22.

"Please come and see us before we go as we’d love to see you all.

"We'd also like to thank you so much for your kind words and well wishes over the last few difficult months."

On the store's social media page, Susan Madden said: "Saturdays will never be the same again," while Mandie Davies added: "Thinking of you all what sad time for you all and our town. Good luck for whatever you choose to do for the future."

Jude Paton, vice chair of Newport Chamber of Commerce, said the closure was a blow to their town.

She added: "As someone who is Scottish, I'm sad to see what has happened to M&Co.

"It's an important and big space to fill on the High Street in our town and M&Co has employed a lot of people locally, many of whom I have known personally.

"We have been fortunate that, here in Newport, we have very vibrant town with lots of independent shops that bring people into the town.

"At the chamber, we'll be looking at what's being thought of to fill the space of M&Co."