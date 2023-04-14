Shrewsbury leisure event set to be given coronation theme

The coronation extravaganza show will help customers explore caravan holiday home, luxury lodge, touring caravan and motorhome ownership.

The event, held by Salop Leisure at the company’s Emstrey headquarters in Shrewsbury from May 5-8, has been renamed the West Midlands Caravan & Motorhome Show Coronation Extravaganza.

The show, which has free admission, will include a host of extra family activities linked to the coronation and there will be discounted prices on selected touring caravans, motorhomes, caravan holiday homes and luxury lodges to celebrate the occasion.

A Coronation Fun Dog Show will be held during the show, on Sunday, May 7, with prizes for the top three dogs in each class.

Registration, on a first come, first served basis, will be from 11am, with a charge of £2 per entry and the show starts at 12pm.

All the proceeds will go to Grinshill Animal Rescue based in Shrewsbury.

Classes include Pawsome Puppy (under six months), Handsome Hound, Gorgeous Girl, Perfect Pedigree, Cutest Crossbreed, Sweetest Senior, Radiant Rescue, Judges’ Favourite, Waggiest Tail and Best in Show.

The dog show is being organised for Salop Leisure by Sophi Cox, who has arranged a number of stalls for dog treats, accessories and a raffle, together with speakers for the event.

Coronation craft workshops, an inflatable obstacle course and a climbing wall have been lined up for children over the weekend.

Love Plants, the specialist plants centre at Salop Leisure’s headquarters, will have specific coronation displays and offers for customers across the long Bank Holiday weekend.

“As our spring show coincides with the coronation of King Charles III, we wanted to celebrate this rare state occasion in style,” said Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager.

“We are planning lots of family activities with a coronation link across the weekend and we’ll be screening the coronation ceremony live on a big television screen for customers.”

More than 200 new and pre-owned touring caravan, motorhome, campervan and caravan holiday home models will be on display during the event and 15 park owners from across Mid Wales and the Heart of England will be on hand to provide advice to prospective customers.

A touring caravan and motorhome showcase will promote the latest 2023 Swift and Coachman models including refreshes of the Sprite, Challenger, Elegance and Basecamp ranges.

An accessory shop, which will have a range of offers on awnings during the show, will feature various exhibits by suppliers including cooking demonstrations by Cadac.

“This year’s show will focus on customers who are exploring routes to ownership but haven’t yet chosen whether to buy a holiday home, luxury lodge, touring caravan or motorhome,” added Mr Glover. “We attract a mixture of existing owners, first time buyers and local families who come to explore the exciting lifestyle afforded by caravan and motorhome ownership in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, with expert advice and exclusive show discounts available.

“The show is also a great way to promote the Heart of England and the inland and coastal areas of Mid Wales as holiday destinations.”