AO World benefits from cost cutting

AO's recycling plant in Telford

The company says it is continuing to see benefits from its initiatives to reduce costs and improve margins.

AO World's £80 million revolving credit facility has been renewed with HSBC, NatWest, and Barclays, extending to April 2026.

Chief executive and founder John Roberts said: "We are encouraged by the work undertaken to pivot the business during the financial year 2023. AO enters the new financial year with net funds on the balance sheet, a robust trajectory, and full confidence in our ability to deliver on our medium-term profit guidance."

He added that it was anticipated that progress in improving both operational cost efficiencies and margin will continue through the next 12 months and beyond.