Newpool Construction's members and creditors have appointed Philip Ballard, of Ballard Business Recovery Limited, in Lichfield, Staffordshire, to wind up the firm.

An official notice of the move on the London Gazette website said the decision was taken on April 11.

Newpool Construction, based at The Uplands, Wolverhampton Road, Shifnal, was formed in 1973.

On April 11 Robert O'Connor, director, announced that a resolution was passed saying that the company's liabilities meant that it could not continue its business.

The resolution voted on by the company's owners and creditors said: "That the company cannot, by reason of its liabilities, continue its business and that it is advisable to wind up the same and accordingly, that the company be wound up voluntarily and that Philip Ballard of Ballard Business Recovery Limited, 21a Bore Street, Lichfield, Staffordshire, WS13 6LZ be appointed as liquidator for the purposes of such voluntary winding-up."

Notices posted on the Companies House website indicate that Mr O'Connor had satisfactorily dealt with three charges against the company related to mortgages and equipment before the decision was made to wind the company up.

The most up-to-date financial statements posted on the Companies House website from 2021 say Newpool Construction had 16 employees on its books. It is also understood to have used a number of sole traders.

Newpool Construction Limited was a civil engineering and groundworks contractor and had carried out projects for customers and national house builders such as Redrow, Crest Nicholson, Persimmon Homes, Lovell, Anwyl Homes, Haygate Developments Ltd and Czero.

Its website says: "Newpool Construction is a family-run business established in 1973.

"The directors and management team have a wealth of experience and qualifications to draw upon.

"The workforce are trained to a minimum NVQ Level 2 in a range of appropriate disciplines, allowing the company to undertake its very wide and varied workload to the high quality expected by our clients.

"Newpool Construction is proud to have been awarded various Pride in the Job awards by the National House Building Council (NHBC)."