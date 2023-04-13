Terms agreed for major business park plots as masterplan is re-drawn

The Innovation Park is being built next to the Mile End Roundabout on the outskirts of Oswestry

Shropshire Council has revealed discussions with prospective tenants for the £45 million business park are well underway, and have led to a re-think on the layout of the site.

The authority also said terms had been agreed for three plots, while the rest will go on the market in the near future.

Outline permission for a hotel and 21 business units of varying sizes was granted in 2021, along with full permission for the spine road and supporting infrastructure.

A council spokesperson said: “The layout of the site is under review following initial interest from prospective tenants and developers and a revised masterplan is currently being produced by the architects.

“Following finalisation of the contracting arrangements, we will then proceed to marketing the site.

“The council has agreed terms for three of the plots which will be pre-sold and the remaining plots will all be offered on the open market once the infrastructure contracts have been placed.”

The council confirmed last month that it was developing the procurement package for the roads and utility works, and would confirm the project timeline once contractors have been appointed.

The first serviced plots will be made available in the 2024/25 financial year.