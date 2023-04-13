Retirement village in Market Drayton set to open next month with special BBC guest

McCarthy Stone's retirement village in Stafford Street, Market Drayton will be opened officially next month

Mc Carthy Stone's Joules Place retirement living development is officially opening its doors on Wednesday, May 3, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event.

Celebrity guest and BBC's TV antiques expert, David Harper, is set to join residents on the day to give a talk and provide stories from his career.

The event will take place between 12pm and 3pm and local retirees, friends and family are invited to join and make the most of a tour of the apartments.

Louise Lawrence Flynn, divisional marketing manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to welcome David Harper to officially open our fabulous new development in Market Drayton.

"Our easy to maintain, luxurious apartments allow homeowners to enjoy their independence, with the added benefit of communal areas for socialising with neighbours.

“David is a brilliant host, and you can expect many interesting stories, facts, and plenty of knowledge and advice from him."

Joules Place has been designed for retirees or those on the verge of retirement and comprises of 35 one and 18 two-bedroom apartments.

A house manager is on-hand to take care of the day-to-day running of the development, with a 24-hour emergency call system in place as well.

The development features a large communal lounge and landscaped gardens.

Prices at Joules Place range from £180,000 to £237,950. Flexible payment options are available.

Places at the opening event must be booked in advance by contacting 0800 201 4384.

The McCarthy Stone team are also welcoming Market Drayton residents to Joules Place for a Moving Solutions Day on Thursday, April 20.

Visitors will get an exclusive tour of the development and have the opportunity to speak to the developer’s entitlement advisor Aleks Clayton.