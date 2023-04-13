Council has no plans to replace closed cafe at Telford headquarters

Café Go, a council-run cafe based on the ground floor of Telford & Wrekin Council's head office closed on Friday, March 31.
A spokesperson from Telford & Wrekin said there were no plans to replace the cafe, and staff impacted by the closure have been offered redeployment opportunities elsewhere in the council's catering teams.
The cafe, in Addenbrooke House on Ironmasters Way near Telford Shopping Centre, provided warm drinks, meal deals and daily breakfast and lunch to council staff and passers-by Monday to Friday.