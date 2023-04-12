Ark Media extends deal with Willmott Dixon

Phil Arkinstall, Ark Media Chief Executive, and Louise Roden, Senior Communications Manager at Willmott Dixon.

Ark Media in Sutton Coldfield has built on its seven-year relationship with Willmott Dixon in the Midlands region, expanding their existing partnership to include work on their southern projects.

The flexible deal will see Ark Media provide a complete suite of video production services, covering everything from training content and internal communications to case studies, marketing and awards packages.

Phil Arkinstall, Ark Media chief executive, said: "We are delighted to be able to extend our close working relationship with Willmott Dixon and are excited to see how our video productions skills can continue to bring added value to their business.

“The construction sector is driven by innovation, and we have seen how Willmott Dixon embrace it not only in the remarkable projects they build but also in the way they communicate internally and with customers, and how they connect with communities across the UK.

“Video is the perfect way of sharing that spirit of innovation, which is why our flexible and responsive way of working is such a good fit with Willmott Dixon.”

Internal content produced by Ark for Willmott Dixon has included training clips, video packages for awards and messaging from senior management.

Marketing activity has included storytelling films and case studies on new developments, instructional videos for new tenants, thought leadership, events and explainer clips that share some of the innovative construction techniques being used by the contractor.

Key to Ark’s success is the flexible credit system it offers clients, which allows them to select from a complete range of content options, ensuring that the video content produced reflects the changing needs of the business.

Mr Arkinstall added: “We pioneered the use of a credit system with our clients, and we pride ourselves on being able to respond to their needs by being flexible and responsive.

“The system means that they can choose to direct their budget in a way that adds real value to their offering – they can choose anything from subtitling to animation, or from glossy case studies to simpler content for social media or internal use.”

Louise Roden, senior communications manager at Willmott Dixon, said: "Willmott Dixon has built a strong relationship with Ark Media, who are very responsive to our needs, and we are delighted to continue to work with them.

“Ark are a small team who have proven to be very adaptable to the needs of a large organisation like Willmott Dixon. They are available whenever we need to brainstorm ideas or have last minute requirements.