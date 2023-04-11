Mark Brookes, Sophie Cowdell, Mark Shore and Joanna De Rycke

The company, founded in 2014, has made three senior appointments as it sets its sights on further growth across its trade business.

Mark Shore has joined Iron & Fire as Finance Manager with a remit to drive greater efficiencies in the team’s accounting management systems, especially as business driven via e-commerce continues to grow.

Mark Brookes joins to head up business development with a view to expanding the company's footprint amongst larger hospitality venues and national brands.

Sophie Cowdell has joined most recently as Assistant Roastery Manager and will be responsible for overseeing order fulfilment.

Joanna De Rycke, Director at Iron & Fire, said: “Iron & Fire has always been a team of people prepared to roll their sleeves up and muck in; there are no ivory towers here.

"However, to continue growing with the momentum that we’ve enjoyed in recent years, we need to invest in the very best talent and bolster that team.

“As a business born out of a personal love of coffee, it’s imperative that we build our team with like-minded individuals so whether that’s prior experience in the speciality coffee sector, a sound grasp of working in a growing business, or just a passion for a great roast, we’re always on the look-out for genuine talent to join us.