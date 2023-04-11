Portland House Tea Rooms. Photo: Google

The owners of Portland House Tea Room, Spa Road, in Llandrindod Wells said it was "costing more to be open than shut" as they made the announcement on Facebook.

Ross and Ruth Lee, from the tea room, wrote: "After much deliberation and late night chats, we have made the very hard decision to shut Portland House Tea Room on April 29.

"This has not been a choice taken lightly but due to rising costs, lack of footfall and some health issues we have no choice as it is costing more to be open than shut.

"Covid changed a lot of things for everyone including habits of staying at home and with a lot of people working from home we have lost a lot of customers.

"Rising costs mean everybody has less disposable income and eating out is becoming a luxury for most.

"We would like to thank all our regulars and visitors that have used us over the last 12 years. Many have become good friends.

"We would also like to thank all the staff that have worked with us over the years and we wish everyone a great future. Please support us over the last few weeks as we need to empty our fridges and freezers.