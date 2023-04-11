Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Powys cafe shuts after 12 years as rising costs take their toll

By Matthew PanterLlandrindod WellsBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A cafe is set to close later this month after becoming a victim of rising costs.

Portland House Tea Rooms. Photo: Google
Portland House Tea Rooms. Photo: Google

The owners of Portland House Tea Room, Spa Road, in Llandrindod Wells said it was "costing more to be open than shut" as they made the announcement on Facebook.

Ross and Ruth Lee, from the tea room, wrote: "After much deliberation and late night chats, we have made the very hard decision to shut Portland House Tea Room on April 29.

"This has not been a choice taken lightly but due to rising costs, lack of footfall and some health issues we have no choice as it is costing more to be open than shut.

"Covid changed a lot of things for everyone including habits of staying at home and with a lot of people working from home we have lost a lot of customers.

"Rising costs mean everybody has less disposable income and eating out is becoming a luxury for most.

"We would like to thank all our regulars and visitors that have used us over the last 12 years. Many have become good friends.

"We would also like to thank all the staff that have worked with us over the years and we wish everyone a great future. Please support us over the last few weeks as we need to empty our fridges and freezers.

"It will be sad to see another space shut but we really hope everyone will support other local businesses so there are not more."

Business
News
Cost of living
Llandrindod Wells
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News