Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oswestry group bids farewell to Laurel after 18 years

By Matthew PanterOswestryBusinessPublished:

An organisation which aims to improve the quality of life for people in north Shropshire has bid farewell to its chief officer.

Laurel Roberts
Laurel Roberts

Laurel Roberts has retired from her post at Qube after 18 years of service, having helped to develop a number of

the organisation's key services including Dial-a-Ride and its Community Arts Programme.

She has also led the development of many new partnership projects that Qube is currently involved in such as Social Prescribing, the Shropshire and Telford cancer Champions campaign in conjunction with Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, and the VCS Mental Health Project with Shropshire Infrastructure Partnership.

Laurel’s successor, Kim Wootton will be joining Qube this month.

Heather Noble, the Chair of Trustees said: “We are so grateful to Laurel for all she has done for Qube during her 18 years with us.

"She has worked tirelessly to raise our profile, but also to address the needs of our community. Her legacy will continue long after her retirement. We wish her a long and happy retirement.”

Business
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News