Oswestry group bids farewell to Laurel after 18 years

Laurel Roberts

Laurel Roberts has retired from her post at Qube after 18 years of service, having helped to develop a number of

the organisation's key services including Dial-a-Ride and its Community Arts Programme.

She has also led the development of many new partnership projects that Qube is currently involved in such as Social Prescribing, the Shropshire and Telford cancer Champions campaign in conjunction with Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, and the VCS Mental Health Project with Shropshire Infrastructure Partnership.

Laurel’s successor, Kim Wootton will be joining Qube this month.

Heather Noble, the Chair of Trustees said: “We are so grateful to Laurel for all she has done for Qube during her 18 years with us.