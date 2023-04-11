Riggs Hall

Pave Aways, which has offices in Knockin, Newtown and Wrexham, will go through to the next round of judging for building project of the year for the Hafan Yr Afon Visitor and Community Centre in Newtown in the Constructing Excellence Wales awards.

It has also been shortlisted in the value award for Hafan Yr Afon and the people development category. Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School, which it built for Powys County Council, has made it through to the sustainability category and the Value Award after being nominated by the designers Architype.

In the Constructing Excellence Midlands awards, it has been shortlisted for the people development and SME of the year awards and in the conservation and regeneration category for its work to renovate and extend the Riggs Hall boarding house at Shrewsbury School.

A panel of judges will now interview Pave Aways and key members of the project teams during April with winners revealed at ceremonies in June.

Managing director Steven Owen said: “This is an amazing achievement for us, our clients, the architects and everyone involved in working on these projects. It is also rewarding to have the work we are doing to support and strengthen our team recognised.