Have a sneak peek inside the new Telford Range branch

Have a look inside the new Range store opening in Telford this Friday

At long last, and to the delight of many, The Range has set up shop at Telford Bridge Retail Park, offering home accessories, garden tools, and... a frozen Greggs section.

It's open day begins at 9am on Friday, April 7, where there will be a number of deals on offer, such as air fryers for under £50, 20 per cent off arts and crafts, and more. The deals will run for several weeks after the opening day, and apply only to the Telford branch, which can be found next to Dreams, Argos, and Hobbycraft.

Home decor including indoor plants and trendy accessories.

Customers can find frozen Greggs favourites in the Iceland department of the store.

Store manager Rachael Humphreys, who has worked for the company for seven years and been a manager for four, said staff and customers had "always wanted" a branch in Telford, but the company were waiting for the right place to move in to.

"Working at the Shrewsbury branch, I'd always meet people who had come from Telford to shop at The Range," she said. "I'm just so excited to offer this convenient, local site to our customers."

The home decor is right on trend.

A wide range of tools on offer.

The 37,238 sq ft store, which also includes an Iceland department with aisles of frozen food options, has created 64 jobs for the area. It spans two huge floors, with outdoor furniture, accessories and a spectacle of twinkling lights upstairs, as well as offering arts and crafts, cleaning appliances, home styling accessories, garden tools and DIY essentials.

"We're constantly looking for options on where we can open new stores," Rachael continued. "We quite regularly look to see where our customers are travelling from by putting out postcode surveys, and that gives us the indication as to where there is the opportunity to open up a new store."

The store offers themed decorations.

The home lighting section can be found on the second floor.

When asked what her favourite department was, Rachael said she would choose home decor "all day long".

"I could spend all my wages in there," she said. "There are so many different themes and options for customers to keep up with the latest trends.

The store also sells kitchen essentials.

"We are inviting customers to come and see the brand new store and join us for a fun-filled open day, a great atmosphere, and exclusive deals."