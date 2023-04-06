Former Methodist chapel in Shifnal to be new centre for Shropshire Football Association

The property at 21 High Street, Shifnal sold to the Shropshire Football Association provides both commercial and residential accommodation.

The county’s governing body for football intend to use the property at 21 High Street as its new administration centre

Work will shortly begin to transform a current self-contained retail showroom, which extends to 629 sq ft, into new offices for the Shropshire FA.

Dave Simpson, chairman of the Shropshire Football Association, said: "We have two teams, a football development team which works out in the community, and the administration team, which is going to be based in Shifnal, so this will be our new administration centre.

“We will let out the three-bedroom house, so that will provide income for the Shropshire FA.”

The former Methodist chapel has been converted and adapted to provide the current retail showroom, with an attractive frontage, rear store room and toilet facilities.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This represented an exciting opportunity to acquire a commercial and residential property prominently located fronting Shifnal’s High Street.

“The property has a very interesting history as a former Methodist chapel that’s been impressively converted.