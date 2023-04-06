AceOn expands with second office and new jobs

Founder Mark Thompson

AceOn, which has its headquarters in Telford, has expanded into Solihull to focus on its growing residential, commercial and industrial energy storage business.

The move will create four new jobs and marks a return to Solihull for AceOn founder Mark Thompson, who set up his original battery business in a garden shed at his father’s home in the town in 1990.

Mark said the Solihull move was the first part of an expansion strategy which could see the company setting up a new warehouse and manufacturing facility in the West Midlands Combined Authority area later in the year.

“This is a really exciting development for AceOn and marks a new phase of our growth ambitions. Our new office is on Blythe Valley Park, the premier business park in the region, and means we are superbly placed right in the heart of the country.

“Our ambition is to establish a larger manufacturing plant and warehouse in the Solihull and Coventry area later in the year, from where we can grow the storage side of the business still further. Of course, our headquarters will remain in Telford where we are very happy.

“We’ve had terrific support from Solihull Council in the past and as someone raised in Solihull and passionate about the borough, I look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Mark said the company was now looking for a senior electrical engineer, contracts and installation manager, business development executive and sales executive as part of its drive to be a leading national distributed power solutions provider.

“The West Midlands is the home of UK innovation and manufacturing and I have been very impressed with the ‘green revolution’ that Mayor Andy Street has been leading right across the Combined Authority. Our region has the best pool of talent of anywhere in the UK, which is one of the reasons for expanding here. These new jobs are based in Solihull and will be ideal for people with the drive, skills and ambition to match our business.”

AceOn has more than 30 years’ experience in the design and manufacture of custom-built battery packs, supporting the development of new battery technologies and products, and the distribution of industrial and consumer batteries to the worldwide market.

The energy division provides a training, service and distribution centre to offer a full turnkey solution for residential and commercial battery energy storage systems.