Birmingham Airport set for busy Easter

A busy Easter is expected at the airport

Between April 3 and 16, 207,000 will fly out and the same number will arrive at the air transport hub.

Over the four-day bank holiday Easter weekend from Good Friday to Monday, 126,000 – 63,000 departing and 62,700 arriving – are booked to go through the airport. This is 12.5 per cent more than Easter last year.

The five most popular Easter destinations from Birmimgham are Dublin, Amsterdam, Dubai, Belfast, and Alicante.

The airport has been preparing for this year’s Easter surge for the past 12 months, including with its ongoing recruitment campaign.

Many new security officers and customer service ambassadors have now been hired, trained, vetted, and deployed into the operation. Agency staff are at the ready to fill any resourcing gaps which may arise.

Nick Barton, chief executive for Birmingham Airport, said: “While some airports have upgraded their pre-flight screening areas so that customers no longer need to remove liquids and laptops from hand luggage, BHX will not do this until June 2024. Until then, existing air travel rules still apply, including removing liquids and laptops from bags before they go through the scanners.”

BHX has repeated this advice for everyone travelling between now and June 2024:

Please arrive at BHX in good time for your flight, at least two hours beforehand - in line with your airline’s advice.

Help us help you move swiftly by preparing yourself and your luggage for pre-flight security screening - including large electrical items and liquids removed from bags.

Remove laptops, tablets, kindles, and other large electric items from bags

Remove all liquids from bags and place them into a 20cm-by-20cm resealable, clear plastic pouch before going through security.

Items over 100ml cannot travel as hand luggage.

Remove belts, large items of jewellery, jackets, and boots.

Spread your items in the tray so none are overlapping.

Be clear what a liquid is. Suncream, shampoo, lip balm, Vaseline, mouthwash, hand sanitiser, moisturiser, toothpaste, vapes, lighters - are all liquids.

If you find yourself queuing or walking via an unfamiliar route, don’t worry - that’s just us making your airport better.

We’re building a new and improved security screening area (ready for June 2024) while keeping the airport running as normal.