Parcel giant opens £2.5m Shropshire centre creating more than 20 jobs

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordBusinessPublished:

A major parcel delivery firm has opened a new £2.5m centre in the county, creating more than 20 jobs in the process.

Daniel Carrera (left) – President of UPS Europe, Mark Pritchard MP (centre), and Rick Fletcher (right) – Managing Director, UPS UK, Ireland & Nordics, were joined by two UPS drivers for the opening.
UPS has opened a new 6,500 square foot site at Hadley Park in Telford – capable of sorting up to 5,000 packages per hour.

Speaking at the official opening today, Rick Fletcher, Managing Director, UPS UK, Ireland & Nordics, said: "Our new location in Telford represents more than an investment in UPS and our capabilities – it’s an investment in our customers and in the resilience of our business.

"We’re pleased to be a trusted name for small and medium-sized businesses in the area, and this is the latest step in adapting our network to best serve their needs."

UPS Europe's President, Daniel Carrera, was also present, along with the Wrekin's Conservative MP, Mark Pritchard.

Mr Pritchard said: "I am delighted that UPS has chosen Hadley Park as the location for its newest sorting and delivery facility.

"This multimillion-pound investment is a vote of confidence in Shropshire's economy. It will create new jobs for local people and is a boost for local businesses looking to sell their products and services across the county, the region, and the world."

UPS said the opening brings new access to its global smart logistics network for businesses throughout the Shropshire area in sectors such as manufacturing, advanced engineering and automotive.

A total of 24 jobs have been created at the site, offering flexible part-time and full-time opportunities from package sortation and loading to admin and customer service.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

