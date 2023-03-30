New Shrewsbury care home opens its doors in style

Acheque presentation to Shrewsbury Town Foundation

The Mayoress of Shrewsbury, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts and Shrewsbury Rotarian, Margaret Thrower, as well as Care UK’s Oxbow Manor first resident, Sheila Moffat cut the ribbon to officially open the new care home on Oteley Road.

Milly Wheeler, Fundraising and Events Manager at the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, as well as two Shrewsbury Town Football Club players, Kade Craig and Josh Barlow, and the club’s very own mascot ‘Blue’ also attended.

Acoustic duo Hannah and Brian sang classic tunes and got everyone in the party spirit.

The Oxbow Manor team also organised a host of exciting activities for the whole family, including chocolate decorating using homemade dark chocolates, prepared by the home’s head chef.

Guests were also able to enjoy flower arranging demonstrations by members of the Shrewsbury Flower Club, as well as arts and crafts sessions, which proved a hit with visitors.

There was also the opportunity to pet friendly alpacas from Admirals View Alpacas in the home’s garden.

The opening ceremony also included a £500 donation to the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, a charity which encourages locals to stay active through inclusive activities, including dementia-friendly football matches.

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “Our grand launch party was a huge success and the perfect way to mark such an exciting milestone for Oxbow Manor.

“Our neighbours have been so warm and welcoming, and we loved meeting so many local people during the event; we feel like we are already part of the community.