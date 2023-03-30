Ex-Wolves boss Dave Jones joins Shropshire business ahead of expansion plans

Dave Jones with directors Ryan Wheeler, Lee Fellows, Dave Jones, Stuart Mackintosh, Mitchell Gough and Steven Parry

Jones guided Wolves to victory in the Football League First Division play-offs in 2003 and directors at Q Services say his knowledge will be a valuable asset to the company.

The company said the partnership will support their ambitions to grow and expand into the Wolverhampton area.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Dave to the team," said Stuart Mackintosh, Director of Q Financial Services.

"His expertise and knowledge will be a great asset to Q Financial Services as we look to expand into the Wolverhampton area.

"To achieve this, there is no better appointment than Dave given his local presence.”

Jones started his career as a player at Everton in 1975, playing for the team for four seasons before moving on to Coventry City and Preston North End.

After retiring from playing, he turned to management, quickly making a name for himself at Stockport County, leading the team to the Football League Second Division runner-up position in 1996-1997.

He went on to manage Southampton before taking the helm at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2001.

Jones said: “I’m very excited to be offered the opportunity to be joining the Team at Q Financial Services.

"They’re a forward thinking, passionate and experienced group of financial advisors that I can’t wait to work with.”

Q Financial Services is a UK-based company that offers a wide range of financial services to clients.

Their business is divided into three main arms: corporate finance, mortgages and protection, and financial planning.

Corporate finance is focused on helping businesses to grow and achieve their financial goals. Q Financial Services collaborates with clients to deliver customised solutions, such as commercial mortgages, asset finance, and invoice finance.

These services can provide businesses with the necessary funding to pursue growth opportunities, as well as support strategic planning and facilitate mergers and acquisitions.

Mortgages and protection are another key area of Q Financial Services' business. The company offers a range of mortgage services, including residential mortgages, buy-to-let mortgages, and commercial mortgages. In addition, they also provide clients with protection services, such as life insurance, critical illness cover, and income protection.