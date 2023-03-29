Telford estate agents put down permanent roots as part of expansion plans

Directors of Mannleys Estate Agents Chris Mann and Aaron Manley outside the building now owned by the firm in Market Street, Wellington.

Mannleys had been renting its building in Market Street since 2012 but with a team of eight permanent staff, the directors jumped at the chance to buy the building when it became available.

Director Aaron Manley said: “We are very central here and well known in the community. We want to support the community which we serve so it made total sense to invest permanently in this building.

“We are also welcoming in Hilltop Mortgage Solutions to the building so we can direct clients to them for financial and mortgage assistance all under one roof.

“We love Wellington and people are always popping in for advice so be able to put down permanent roots here feels great. We will continue to serve our community and have already signed up to support a number of charitable endeavours this year as well as events in the town centre,” added co-director Chris Mann.

“It’s been a fantastic start to the year. We have won the Gold award for Telford for our letting’s services in The British Property Awards, an accolade won twice by our sales team previously in 2018, 2021 and 2022,” he added.

Judges said that Mannleys “performed outstandingly” throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on 25 criteria and looked at customer service levels.

Mannleys has now been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced shortly.

In the last 12 months the lettings team has grown by 50% and the company is on target to achieve a 25 per cent increase in the number of its managed lettings this year.