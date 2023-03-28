Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford Transport Solutions going from strength to strength

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Telford Transport Solutions is set to go from strength to strength after investing in a new fleet.

Daniel Hollran and Jason Woolley
Daniel Hollran and Jason Woolley

The company has taken delivery of a new articulated truck and long-wheel base van fleet.

Six top of the range DAF XG and two DAF CF artics are accompanied by five new, long-wheel base, high roof vans.

Director and Joint Founder, Daniel Hollran,said: “Re-investing in a new vehicle fleet is vital in not only to achieving the highest possible levels of driver safety and comfort but also ensuring maximum fuel efficiency and reliability.

"It also provides us with useful – on demand - information such as live vehicle tracking. Naturally, all these factors have a big impact on the quality of service that we can provide to our clients.”

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News