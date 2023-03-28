Telford Transport Solutions going from strength to strength

The company has taken delivery of a new articulated truck and long-wheel base van fleet.
Six top of the range DAF XG and two DAF CF artics are accompanied by five new, long-wheel base, high roof vans.
Director and Joint Founder, Daniel Hollran,said: “Re-investing in a new vehicle fleet is vital in not only to achieving the highest possible levels of driver safety and comfort but also ensuring maximum fuel efficiency and reliability.
"It also provides us with useful – on demand - information such as live vehicle tracking. Naturally, all these factors have a big impact on the quality of service that we can provide to our clients.”