SAS Who Dares Wins contestant ready to tackle challenge again after Shropshire business support

Charlotte Fisher

Charlotte Fisher suffered a panic attack whilst in the jungle, caused by an underlying issue in the nutritionist's life.

However, she only realised when Shrewsbury-based Marcus Matthews started working with her.

Having tried talking therapy, ultra marathon challenges, moving home, four different types of medication and self help to no avail, it was only when she had a session with Mr Matthews that she felt her health improve.

Mr Matthews, a British Army veteran turned therapeutic transformation coach, runs Make Your Life Count and has previously helped the likes of former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona.

Charlotte and Marcus

Charlotte said: “Working with Marcus was amazing. I really wanted to hate hypnotherapy because I’m a scientist and find it difficult to get on board with approaches that don’t have a strong grounding in research, but I decided to give it a go, thanks to a bit of desperation and feeling let down by more traditional therapeutic approaches, combined with curiosity, as Marcus backed himself so hard and was so sure he could help me.

“He wasn’t like other therapists I had seen and it was completely not what I expected – it is not the weird Derren Brown stuff you think about and it is not about someone else being in control of you.

“He had an appreciation for my situation and you could tell he’s been through this type of event in his life so understood all the signs - he was able to adapt the process to suit me.

“I think I’d resigned myself to a life of just ‘managing’ and I didn’t think I’d ever be able to ‘get better’ but one month on, and I want people to know that you can get better - mental health isn’t a life sentence.

“I wondered why nobody told me about this before and I wish it was more of a mainstream thing that people talk about because I would never have come across it on my own.”

After seeing Charlotte’s early exit from SAS Who Dares Wins Mr Matthews reached out to offer his help so Charlotte could live an anxiety and panic free life.

Marcus Matthews

He set up his business in 2020 after suffering a breakdown, on the verge of suicide as a serving police officer. Once he found out the cause of his problems he made a promise to help others struggling with mental health and wellbeing.

He said: “The SAS Who Dares Wins team talk a lot personally about mental health and it was a big call for Charlotte to voluntarily withdraw herself from the process.

“Many serving personnel won't ask for help until it's too late and then get medically discharged – so Charlotte's early exit is a mirror of what is happening in both the police and military and this links to my own personal experience. The solution is to find the root cause of the feeling so people don't have to wait until they break.

“We know there is an issue with access to GPs and other NHS healthcare so I want to make sure people are aware that there is another option through hypnotherapy.”

He added: “Despite having some amazing results with my clients, what I do remains largely unknown outside of the high performance world of athletics, business CEOs and celebrities - but I want to make the point that what I do is relevant to everyone and I am ready to help anyone who is really stuck.

“The mind is a powerful tool and I have been able to help people quickly realise this and empower them to take control of their lives.”