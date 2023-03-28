Pave Aways has introduced new sustainability training as just one action in its plan to building a greener future

Staff at Pave Aways, which has offices in Knockin, Newtown and Wrexham, will undergo the training as part of the company’s commitment to enhancing its green credentials.

The course aims to educate about the environmental need for change as well as inform employees about the practical steps they can take to reduce waste, be more energy efficient and improve environmental awareness. Staff will also be undertaking environmental audits to ensure the firm’s environmental policies are being adhered on sites.

Managing Director Steven Owen said the sustainability training course was just one positive action it was taking towards a greener future.

He explained: “It is widely acknowledged that, as an industry, construction is a major contributor to landfill waste and pollution, contributing 38 per cent of total global energy-related CO2 emissions.

“We are determined to do what we can at Pave Aways to reduce our effect on the environment, not just in the way we build and on our sites, but in our day-to-day operation as well.

“Sustainability is one of the five key values of Pave Aways and our new training course has been devised so our team understands the importance of sustainable behaviour and how we are implementing that across our processes company-wide.”

Steven added: “As a business, we’re making practical changes such as bringing electric vehicles into fleet, reducing overall vehicle movements and using a waste compacting baler but collectively, we all have a responsibility to change our behaviour so we can build a greener future for our planet.”

Pave Aways, which celebrates its 50th year in business in October, works on a wide variety of developments from residential schemes to multi-million pound new build and refurbishment projects across a wide range of sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, education and more.