The Pontesbury - one of the properties

Kendrick Homes, which was formed in 1880, has broken ground on its Laureate Ley development that will offer 24 two, three and four-bed properties in the beautiful rural location that is just ten miles from Shrewsbury and seven miles from the A5

The company believes the new site offers something for everyone, ranging from first time buyers and families to professionals looking to commute to large commercial centres yet still enjoy all the benefits of village life.

Work to transform the land at the back of a large property should be completed by the early part of next year and will create a new community within an existing one, with spacious houses and good-sized gardens.

Adam Cadman, Marketing Manager at Kendrick Homes, said: “Shropshire has been a very good location for Kendrick Homes in the past and initial demand suggests that Laureate Ley is going to be very popular.

“We’ll shortly be launching a marketing suite on site, which will give interested purchases a first glimpse of the types of homes that will be built and a taste of what living in Minsterley could be like.”

Every home on Laureate Ley has been created by Kendrick Homes’ in-house design team to meet the most exacting of standards, with thoughtfully planned spaces and stylish interiors.

Contemporary bathrooms and ensuites come as standard, with the latest kitchens, a host of energy efficient features and superfast fibre broadband all among the benefits buyers can enjoy.

The homes in Minsterley are being built to offer affordable rural living and are already proving popular with young professionals.