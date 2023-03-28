Andy from DBA with Jamie from Ironbridge.

The companies are working together again at DBA’s latest exclusive development Deer Leap, which is set in Broseley.

Andy Timbrell, managing director of DBA Homes, said: “Over the past six years, we have developed a strong rapport with the owners and employees of Ironbridge.

“We have built a level of trust and understanding that is invaluable to our differing development needs and this trust has led to a more collaborative working relationship where we are able to work together to develop the very best kitchens for the unique needs of our families.

“Furthermore, working with a local business means that we are supporting the local economy and by working with them, we’re not only receiving high-quality kitchen design services and kitchens, but we are also supporting a business that is an integral part of the local economy. This is especially important in today’s post covid world, where small businesses are still facing unprecedented challenges.”

Jamie Jones, owner of Ironbridge Interiors, comments: “It’s been a pleasure to work with DBA Homes during the last six years.” and we appreciate their custom every time they select us for their latest developments.