Shrewsbury firm takes on 16 more staff as part of £75m plans

SWS Broadband, which specialises in providing high-speed full-fibre broadband services to rural communities, has made the appointments as part of a a £75m investment in the company last autumn.
Appointees have been selected from a variety of previous roles, including experienced telecoms industry professionals to people with a desire to learn something new.
A chef with a keen interest in IT and a military dog handler are just two examples of the team who will be trained by SWS in their new careers.
It is the beginning of a planned period of sustained activity according to SWS sales director, Rachel Corner.
She said: “While we are eager to advance new projects, adopting a measured approach to delivering our strategic goals is key to sustained business growth.
"In addition, we don’t want to lose sight of SWS’s emphasis on a happy, dedicated workforce and the provision of excellent customer service.
"Apart from one person, the new members of staff have all been recruited from within Shropshire, some of whom have made a complete career change. We will support them with tailored on-the-job training and look forward to their contributions at what is an exciting and important stage in SWS Broadband’s development.”