Shrewsbury firm takes on 16 more staff as part of £75m plans

Rachel Corner, sales director (third from left, back row) welcomes the recruits at SWS Broadband’s new office on Shrewsbury Business Park.

SWS Broadband, which specialises in providing high-speed full-fibre broadband services to rural communities, has made the appointments as part of a a £75m investment in the company last autumn.

Appointees have been selected from a variety of previous roles, including experienced telecoms industry professionals to people with a desire to learn something new.

A chef with a keen interest in IT and a military dog handler are just two examples of the team who will be trained by SWS in their new careers.

It is the beginning of a planned period of sustained activity according to SWS sales director, Rachel Corner.

She said: “While we are eager to advance new projects, adopting a measured approach to delivering our strategic goals is key to sustained business growth.

"In addition, we don’t want to lose sight of SWS’s emphasis on a happy, dedicated workforce and the provision of excellent customer service.