Shrewsbury firm takes on 16 more staff as part of £75m plans

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

A Shropshire-based business has taken on 16 new members of staff and moved to a new office location in Shrewsbury.

Rachel Corner, sales director (third from left, back row) welcomes the recruits at SWS Broadband’s new office on Shrewsbury Business Park.

SWS Broadband, which specialises in providing high-speed full-fibre broadband services to rural communities, has made the appointments as part of a a £75m investment in the company last autumn.

Appointees have been selected from a variety of previous roles, including experienced telecoms industry professionals to people with a desire to learn something new.

A chef with a keen interest in IT and a military dog handler are just two examples of the team who will be trained by SWS in their new careers.

It is the beginning of a planned period of sustained activity according to SWS sales director, Rachel Corner.

She said: “While we are eager to advance new projects, adopting a measured approach to delivering our strategic goals is key to sustained business growth.

"In addition, we don’t want to lose sight of SWS’s emphasis on a happy, dedicated workforce and the provision of excellent customer service.

"Apart from one person, the new members of staff have all been recruited from within Shropshire, some of whom have made a complete career change. We will support them with tailored on-the-job training and look forward to their contributions at what is an exciting and important stage in SWS Broadband’s development.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

