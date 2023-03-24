Incredible trade at Shropshire farm dispersal sale as some tractor sales reach £94,000

Part of the large crowd at the dispersal sale held at Moorhouse Farm, Alveley.

Prices of up to £94,000 were recorded by auctioneers Halls who conducted the dispersal sale at Moorhouse Farm, Alveley on behalf of Tony Rochelle, who is retiring from the tenancy of the arable farm.

The sale was organised by director Sarah Hulland from Halls’ Kidderminster office, supported by Roger Sadler and auctioneers Nick Griffiths and Henry Hyde.

“Although there were only 73 lots, the tractors had low hours and were immaculately maintained like the rest of the machinery and equipment which was reflected in the prices achieved at the auction,” said Sarah.

“Tony and his family are very well known in the area which accounts for the sale being so well supported by a large crowd of buyers who were competing against bidders from as far away as Ireland on the MartEye online auctions platform.

“We are very grateful at Halls to be enjoying a fantastic run of farm dispersal sales across Shropshire, Worcestershire and Mid Wales thanks to the support of vendors and buyers.

“I would urge other farmers who may be considering selling their farm or machinery to contact our auctions team for professional advice.”

Prices of note were £94,000 for a 2018 John Deere 6155R tractor, £61,000 for a JCB 531-70 2015 Loadall, £47,000 for a 2013 John Deere 6630 tractor with loader, £46,000 for a 2008 John Deere 6930 tractor and £31,000 for a John Deere 2256 combine.