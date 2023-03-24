Flights to Pisa to start in June

176798560

Budget airline Ryanair will operate the new route from June. It will operate twice a week as part of the summer schedule.

Ryanair’s director of marketing Dara Brady said: “Ryanair is pleased to be bringing even more choice and value to our UK customers.".

"We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers on board our flights to/from Pisa this summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK.”

Ryanair is now the biggest airline operating out of Birmingham Airport and expects to carry a record number of passengers from there this summer.

The summer programme from the airport is 20 per cent bigger than last year and more than two million passengers are expected to be carried.