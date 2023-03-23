Original Shrewsbury website gets new look

The website

The Original Shrewsbury website, maintained by Shrewsbury BID, is the number one destination site for people searching for the county town on Google and has been worked on by the same specialists behind websites for iconic destinations including York and the Peak District.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We're delighted to see the fresh new site go live and we would advise businesses to take a few minutes to browse the new site and make sure their listings are up to date.

“The Original Shrewsbury website received nearly 320,000 visitors last year, an increase of 36% since 2019, and is highly valued by town centre businesses.

“We’re aiming to increase engagement on the site further and provide the very best information and content for people coming to the town.”

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the Invest in Shropshire Recovery Programme for their support on the project.”

Imy King, content coordinator for Original Shrewsbury, said the site was a vital way of attracting visitors to Shrewsbury.

“We have worked hard to establish originalshrewsbury.co.uk as the go-to destination site for people searching for Shrewsbury on the internet, and it essentially acts as the town’s digital shop window,” she said.

“This is only the third time the site has been redesigned since it was established in 2014, and we are delighted with the overall look and functionality of the site.

“We have worked with industry-leading destination website specialists to help us create a website which puts Shrewsbury among the best in the UK, providing an even better way for visitors to discover all our town has to offer and for businesses to reach potential customers.”

The new-look site is designed to be cleaner and easier to use, with a trip planner and new search function powered by AI which provides personalised recommendations of events and content.

Catherine Hamilton, of Thomas Glover jewellery shop in St Mary’s Street, said: “Having a strong online presence is vital for all businesses, and the Original Shrewsbury website is another important string to our bow.