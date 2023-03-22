Shropshire pub owners seeking new tenants with attitude

File photo of The Three Fishes, Bayston Hill

The tenancy of The Three Fishes in Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, is being marketed by pub company Star Pubs and Bars with an estimated ingoing cost of £14,833.

It has an annual rent of £13,330 and estimated annual turnover of £171,137.

Star Pubs and Bars, the pub business of Heineken UK, says: "Attitude is more valuable than experience. If you’ve got the following, we’d love to hear from you."

Applicants will have to have an understanding of the local community, know what it takes to build a successful business, love hospitality and be great with customers.

The Three Fishes is located in Bayston Hill on the main A49 road leading onto the A5 and less than three miles away from the centre of Shrewsbury.

The company says the site is surrounded by lots of houses and is well supported by local residents of all ages.

A spokesman said: "The pub has a warm and welcoming feel and is bright and inviting with a separate lounge and a bar area. Adding to this there is a great beer terrace to the rear of the pub and with its slightly quirky layout, is perfect for alfresco drinks on those hot summer days.

"An opportunity exists to reinvigorate and grow both wet and food sales through the introduction of a robust marketing plan to include widening the target catchment area."

It includes private accommodation of three bedrooms, bathroom, and kitchen with lounge area.

For more information visit starpubs.co.uk/pubs/three-fishes-bayston-hill.