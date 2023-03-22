Shropshire firms shine as Federation of Small Businesses hosts RAF Cosford awards

The award winners

The event, held at RAF Cosford and hosted by Dave Sharpe, highlighted the creativity and endeavour of small firms across the region.

There was success for Bridgnorth business Good2Great, which won the Service Excellence Award.

The company is marking a decade of supporting start-ups this year with Johnny and Sally Themans helping 1,000 new businesses.

Collecting their award, Sally said: "For me, the heart of a community is having good thriving businesses.

"We work in the community with lots of businesses and some of the start-ups we have helped are also here today, who we are immensely proud of.

"It can be one of the loneliest things, running your own business, so we try to provide a friendly ear and bounce ideas off each other to help.

"It's important to get the message out there that, as businesses, we are all in it together and want to cheer each other on."

There was also success for Madeley's First Aid Plus, from Much Wenlock, which was named Start-Up Business of the Year.

The company delivers Ofqual regulated level two and three physical first aid and mental health first aid courses to companies, the agricultural sector, adults with learning disabilities, schools, clubs and children who have neurodiversity, plus home-schooled children, SMEs and large companies.

And Telford's Bethany Tomlinson, of LYFBAR, was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Little Green Pantry in Wellington was nominated for two accolades– the Sustainability Award and Start-up Business of the Year.

Other Shropshire nominations included Lornashouse, Connect Consultancy and ANTA Education.

Other winners were Inkberrow Physiotherapy and Acupuncture Limited (Micro Business of the Year), OLPRO (Exporter of the Year) and Groovy Timber(Business and Product Innovation Award).

Euro-Matic UK Ltd won the Sustainability Award and Legionella and Fire Safe Services was named Larger Small Business of the Year. Hooray's Gelato Kitch ltd was named Family Business of the Year while Nomad HR won the Community Award.