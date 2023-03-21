Telford-based Titan launch competition for charity

Titan has moved to Telford

The team have recently launched their tenth store in Telford and are now running an Easter-themed competition on their Facebook page.

They are asking participants to nominate their favourite charity for a donation of £500, while the winner will receive a Hotel Chocolat selection worth £100.

Dan O’Sullivan, National Manager at Titan Self Storage, said: "Our customers at Titan come from all areas across our local store communities.

"We get to know our customers and understand what’s important to them in their daily lives, and we know they are a very generous group of people.

"They often spend time with people who need a helping hand and every customer has their favoured charity or cause that they support. At Titan Self Storage we want to support this commitment to helping those in our communities who need that help the most.

"So this Easter we would like our social media followers to nominate the charity they want to support to win this donation."