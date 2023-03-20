Telford's Cedo drives green agenda with new director

Martin Burdekin

Cedo, one of Europe’s largest manufacturers of private label consumer products for waste disposal, food preparation and storage, say the role will be crucial in maintaining a consistent focus on fostering sustainability in all aspects of its business activity.

Martin Burdekin, currently UK Commercial Director, will take on the role, where he will lead the further development and implementation of Cedo’s sustainability strategy.

He said: “I am tremendously excited to have the opportunity to build upon Cedo’s heritage of sustainability by leading the development and roll-out of our sustainability Strategy.

"Responding proactively to a changing legislative landscape and customer ESG requirements has been a big part of my commercial role since I joined Cedo, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and our partners in helping make a positive difference to people’s lives.”

Thiery Navarre, CEO of Cedo, added: “Since joining Cedo, Martin has consistently proven his passion for driving the sustainability agenda. His expertise and passion will help us build Cedo to be recognised as best-in-class when it comes to sustainability.”

For more than 50 years, Cedo has manufactured and supplied Europe’s leading retailers with waste collection bags as well as products designed to protect, store and preserve food, helping to reduce waste.

Cedo also pioneers breakthroughs in innovation, for example creating the UK’s first antibacterial recycled refuse sack for retail in 2021.