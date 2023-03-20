Persimmon announce appointment of new technical director

Lee Perry

Lee Perry joins the Telford-based team from Barratt Homes West Midlands, where spent the last 16 years.

He brings with him a track record of managing high performing teams, with over 35 years’ experience working in the housebuilding industry for a wide range of developers.

Lee will provide overall leadership to the Technical team in the West Midlands, ensuring the business continues to deliver on its commitment to creating high quality homes across the region.

Lee said: “I’m delighted to join the Persimmon West Midlands team and I’m looking forward to playing my part in ensuring quality homes and infrastructure remain at the heart of what we do.

“Buying a new home is a huge commitment, which makes it vital that we provide our customers – and the communities in which we build – the highest standard properties and surrounding areas.

“Our five star HBF rating is a reflection of the progress Persimmon Homes has made in recent years and I’ve no doubt our developments will continue to deliver real benefits for customers and communities across the West Midlands.”

Dan Hassall, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lee to the West Midlands team. His skills and experience will be a real asset to Persimmon West Midlands and the business overall more generally.