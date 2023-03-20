Baker from Ironbridge family business opens his own bakery after nine years of saving up

Tom Eley pictured outside his new shop on St Mary's Street, Newport.

Tom Eley already has knowledge and experience in the sector after working as an apprentice at family business, Eley’s of Ironbridge.

Now he has opened Bake That, after receiving a business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme to support the opening of the shop on 26 St. Mary’s Street.

Customers can make the most of a range of tasty bakes to take away as well as cakes, hot drinks and a range of vegetarian and vegan products.

Bake That will use the Mytlc app to promote special student discounts – a platform which is used by businesses and shoppers across Telford and Wrekin to advertise offers and encourage people to shop local in the borough.

Tom has been saving for nine years to fulfil his dream of opening his own shop.

He said: “I’ve worked in the Ironbridge shop since I was a teenager gaining valuable experience and I now want to bring that knowledge, as well as an exciting range of products, to Newport.”

Bake That will be open seven days a week and Katherine Kynaston, Telford & Wrekin Council’s director for housing, employment & infrastructure, said: “Eley’s of Ironbridge has been very popular in the town for years and Tom is keen to emulate that success in Newport by setting up Bake That.

“We are pleased to support Tom with this business start-up grant and are sure that this new addition in Newport will be very popular with customers and visitors to the town.”