Distillery applies to sell alcohol near south Shropshire town

By Sue AustinLudlowBusinessPublished: Comments

The Shropshire Hills distillery has applied for a licence for a premises near Ludlow.

The distillery wants to be able to sell alcohol seven days a week
The distillery is asking Shropshire Council for permission to sell alcohol at premises in Bromfield Road, Bromfield.

It wants to be able to be able to sell alcohol by retail and consumption between the hours of 9am– 11pm, seven days a week.

The full application, giving details about the premise and proposed licensable activities, has been sent to the Licensing Section, Shropshire council. This may be inspected, free of charge, at the Shirehall, Abbey Foregate,

Shrewsbury, or online at shropshire.gov.uk/licensing.

Representations can be make within 28 days of the application being made, with a final deadline of April 7.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

