Distillery applies to sell alcohol near south Shropshire town

The distillery wants to be able to sell alcohol seven days a week

The distillery is asking Shropshire Council for permission to sell alcohol at premises in Bromfield Road, Bromfield.

It wants to be able to be able to sell alcohol by retail and consumption between the hours of 9am– 11pm, seven days a week.

The full application, giving details about the premise and proposed licensable activities, has been sent to the Licensing Section, Shropshire council. This may be inspected, free of charge, at the Shirehall, Abbey Foregate,

Shrewsbury, or online at shropshire.gov.uk/licensing.