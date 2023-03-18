'Substantial' hotel closed for several years is put up for sale

Montpellier Hotel is on the market for £425,000. (Image: Sidney Phillips)

The Montpellier Hotel on Temple Street in Llandrindod Wells, which boats three bars and a restaurant, is on the market for £425,000.

It is currently closed after experiencing difficulties throughout the pandemic, and has not been active since around the end of 2019.

The property was acquired by the current owners over a decade ago and has subsequently been run by independent tenants.

A description on property specialists Sidney Phillips’s website said: “The hotel is a substantial building which is currently closed and in need of refurbishment.

“It is an elegant, stylish building arranged across five levels with a feature rotunda corner which makes many interesting and delightful rooms within the building.

“The lounge bar is an attractive room with assorted seating for 25 or so customers and has its own fully equipped bar servery.

“The restaurant is still furnished having loose chairs and tables for 30 customers.

“It is a very light and airy room due to numerous windows. To the rear is a locals bar which has parquet flooring and its own fully equipped bar servery. When fully furnished it can cater for approximately 25 customers.”

“At lower ground floor level is the function room which has amtico flooring throughout, bar servery and when fully furnished can cater for 40 customers. The room has feature antique brick walls.

“Located at upper ground floor (level) is the catering kitchen with non-slip flooring, extraction canopy. A range of stainless steel catering equipment and adjacent prep room. There is also a staff room and dry store.”

Letting accommodation is arranged across first and second floor, although there are split levels due to the geography of the site. All bedrooms are en suite and consist of 10 double size bedrooms and a feature suite (Montpellier Suite) which has an additional lounge area.

The owners accommodation is at third floor comprising of a bedroom with an en suite shower room, and a second bedroom with en suite bathroom, a lounge (again in the rotunda feature corner) and a kitchen with dining room off.

There is a patio area to the front of the property which when furnished and in good repair can seat 40 or so customers. There is a rear compound off which is the on-level beer cellar, general store and boiler room.

To the rear of the property is a car park with space for 18 vehicles.

A statement from Sidney Phillips added: “The property was acquired by our clients as an investment some 10 years ago and has subsequently been run by independent tenants.

“Therefore our clients do not have any recourse to trading figures and prospective purchasers will need to reach their own conclusion as to the potential trade and profitability which can be enjoyed at this outlet.”