Wonderdays bake-off event raises £200 for Comic Relief

The WonderDays team with their host of home baked afternoon tea creations to raise money for Comic Relief 2023.

From scones to cupcakes and brownies to biscuits, the team at WonderDays HQ in Shropshire hit the fundraising sweet spot with a feast of homemade Red Nose goodies, washed down with plenty of proper tea from the pot.

Staff were challenged to come up with something either Comic Relief or WonderDays themed you could enjoy as part of a traditional afternoon tea or cream tea, while some chose to really go for gold and try both themes in one.

Tasty treats included a realistic ‘Red Nose’ chocolate cake, a buttercream iced cake decorated with a ‘dropped’ ice cream cone, chocolate and cherry red nose brownies and gluten free scones.

There was also a white chocolate cheesecake, WonderDays iced biscuits, pink chocolate truffles, letter iced cupcakes and a range of pink and red decorated vanilla, red velvet and Biscoff sponge cakes.

Abi Sadler, partnerships manager for WonderDays, said the bakes were judged in three categories – Best Decorated, Best Tasting and Best ‘On Brand’ Theme.

“As an experience day company, afternoon teas are one of our most popular gifts, which is why we decided on an afternoon tea bake-off,” said Abi.

“We had some brilliant homemade cakes and sweet treats brought in and between that and an additional pyjama day held by our call centre team, managed to raise a fantastic £220 for Comic Relief.”

Prizes were also issued, with the Best Decorated award going to customer service operator Natalie for her ‘melted’ ice cream cone buttercream sponge, while Best Tasting was awarded to customer service manager Shaun for his white chocolate cheesecake.

The coveted Best On Brand Theme went to digital marketing manager Bronwen, with her red nose shaped chocolate cake.

“We always do what we can to make every work day a fun one at WonderDays and we’re so proud of the effort from all our team in our Comic Relief afternoon tea fundraising day,” added Abi.

WonderDays is a national experience day company run out of Stafford Park in Telford, with afternoon teas one of its most popular experiences.