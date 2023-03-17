Towler Shaw Roberts deal helps Hong Kong cuisine find home in Shrewsbury

The HongKonger restaurant has opened at 11A Fish Street, Shrewsbury.

The HongKonger restaurant has opened in a property at 11A Fish Street, with the letting handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

Kai Wong, one of three partners in charge of the new restaurant, said: "We can’t wait to see the folks sharing food on their tables in our restaurant, like we do. Imagine, a table for six. Six dishes, family or friends all having a taste of every dish – what an enjoyable meal.

"It’s been a long journey from leaving Hong Kong to settling down in Shrewsbury. Operating a restaurant and introducing our culture here will be another one, but we are ready.”

Arranged over two floors with an attractive glazed frontage and an external seating area, the property now home to the HongKonger restaurant occupies a highly sought-after location.

With a total internal floor area of 3,416 sq ft, the premises have been fully refurbished and upgraded to provide approximately 90 covers to the main ground floor seating area.

The property includes a bar and open plan commercial kitchen and preparation area leading to the main dining room, with a separate function room facility on the first floor.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for TSR, said: “It’s always nice to attract new businesses to Shrewsbury and the HongKonger restaurant is another very exciting addition to the town centre.