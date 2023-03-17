Notification Settings

Major sports retailer is 'great addition' to Telford, say centre bosses

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

Leading sports retailer Lids has been hailed as a 'great addition' to the Telford Centre.

Lids in Telford
Lids in Telford

The store, which specialises in officially licenced and branded headwear, is now open and Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre said: “The variety of choice that Lids brings is very exciting.

"With such a growing demand for American sports, Lids is a great addition to our fashion line up."

The store includes an extensive and exclusive range of hats, jerseys and apparel and designs feature teams and players from across a vast array of sporting fan favourites including National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL).

Lids also carries go-to brands including Nike, Adidas, New Era Cap, ‘47, Mitchell & Ness, Hurley, Oakley, Local Crowns, and more.

This store will feature Lids’ signature Custom Zones, allowing consumers the opportunity to custom embroider a hat or apparel piece of their choice in-store, including from the retailer’s numerous options of player numbers and autographs.

Each year the brand sells more than 30 million hats to passionate sports fans and lovers of on field sports and fashion looks.

“Lids is excited to join Telford Centre and bring additional sports and fashion headwear and appareal to to the mall“ said Britten Maughan, President of Lids.

“We offer a large assortment of hats and jerseys and carry top brands like Nike, New Era, Adidas and Mitchell and Ness. With over 1,000 hat options to choose from we immediately become the best place to buy a hat!”

Lids is now open opposite Skechers at Telford Centre and joins stores including JD, Zara, H&M, River Island, New Look and Primark.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

