Aldi reveals pay boost for Shropshire store workers

The team from Aldi in Shrewsbury

A new £11.40 per hour starting rate, which is effective from July 1, is more than 13 per cent higher than it was a year ago, representing an investment of more than £100m in colleague pay in the last 12 months.

The new rates are higher than the Real Living Wage, set by the Living Wage Foundation, of £10.90 per hour nationally.

The announcement follows a series of pay increases, including raising hourly rates for 7,000 Warehouse colleagues across the UK.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We believe our colleagues are the best in the sector and we are committed to ensuring they are also the best paid.

“We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi in Shropshire and are pleased to become the first UK supermarket to pay a minimum of £11.40 per hour to all Store Assistants.”

Aldi, which recently opened its new store in Shrewsbury, is set to create more than 6,000 new jobs this year, adding to the 4,500 permanent roles created last year.