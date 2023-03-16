Telford business celebrates first milestone helping businesses become communication masters

Felicity Wingrove, Alan Adams and Rhiannon Williams and Alan Adams set up The Ultimate Advantage

The Ultimate Advantage, a global Language Mastery training and coaching company based in Telford, is this month celebrating its first year in business and looking back at a successful 12 months.

Felicity Wingrove, Founder of the business and one of the UK’s leading experts in the applied psychology of language, said: “For the last 25 years, I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of supporting some of the biggest brands and organisations across the globe to communicate with impact and integrity.

"And in 2007 I established Zen Communications, a dedicated PR and Communications agency, to help businesses to credibly and powerfully connect with those that matter the most to them.

“I’ve always been mindful of the true power of great communication but in recent years I’ve been called on more and more often to help the leaders and Boards within a business to bring mastery to their message and to their delivery.

"And so – along with my fellow Directors Rhiannon Williams and Alan Adams – we set up The Ultimate Advantage to provide the highest level of one-to-one and small group coaching and training for senior level executives, CEOs and other c-suite professionals.”

The dedicated training and coaching programmes focus on the science – and art – of truly compelling communications and ensure that business leaders become their most empowered, magnetic, and inspiring selves.

“We formally started trading last March, and it’s been an incredibly successful year," she added."We’ve supported a variety of businesses, from a global recruitment firm, to a number of US-based pharmaceutical companies, leading local authorities here in the UK, manufacturing and engineering businesses, and a number of those in emerging technology. With our support, they’ve delivered empowering speeches, managed Board disputes, and leveraged their personal impact.